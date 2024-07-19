NBA Fans Mock Joel Embiid After His NSFW Email ID On Instagram Goes Viral: ‘Most Disliked Player’

Joel Embiid is willing to make fun of himself because he is such a troll. Embiid sobbed in the locker room after Kawhi Leonard's legendary game-winning shot sent the Philadelphia 76ers home in 2019. He altered his X, formerly Twitter, profile picture to the meme of him sobbing following the setback in response to his detractors.

Embiid’s trolling hasn’t stopped. In his Instagram account, his email address shows s***my****@yahoo.fr. Though it's unclear if this is a genuine account, followers on social media responded right away.

How did the fans react?

Embiid has been targeted by fans before

"The Process" acknowledged that he enjoyed trolling in a 2017 interview with JJ Redick, Joel Embiid's teammate with the Philadelphia 76ers at the time. The MVP claimed that he only does it in return for the fans' treatment of him.

Nonetheless, some fans criticize him for his antics on social media. His easygoing demeanor is frequently associated with his failure to guide the 76ers to the conference finals. Joel Embiid is training for the 2024 Olympics and is not taking the criticism personally.

Embiid is gearing up for his first Olympics with Team USA

Joel Embiid had a quiet performance in Team USA's closer-than-expected win against Australia in an Olympic warm-up match. In 16 minutes, he finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist. In 18 minutes, bench player Anthony Davis finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.



Not surprisingly, Embiid received negative feedback on social media from several analysts as well as fans. They believed that the tight victory over the Boomers demonstrated why the big man for the Los Angeles Lakers should start rather than the previous MVP. Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player, claimed in "The Process" that LeBron James and Steph Curry are not in agreement. He demanded that Anthony Davis start in place of Joel Embiid on the bench.

Embiid has said nothing in response to the criticism. Looks like the 76ers star is focusing entirely on the task at hand and blocking all the outside noise. Team USA will play Serbia in the opening match of their 2024 Olympic campaign in a little over a week. The Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic matchup will be the center of attention. "The Process" will be eager to dispel his skeptics. To make a point, he might even post a few trolling comments on social media.

