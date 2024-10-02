NBA Fans React as Drake Unfollows LeBron James on Instagram During Diddy Drama: ‘He Ain’t Bigger Then the Goat’

As the 2024 NBA season approaches, LeBron James and popular music artist Drake appear to be at odds. Although they have been friends for years, with Drake attending many of James' games and appearing on ‘The Shop’ Recent events indicate their friendship may be in trouble.

On Tuesday, a fan shared screenshots on X that revealed James still follows Drake on Instagram, while Drake has stopped following LeBron.

The NBA community quickly reacted to this news, with fans divided over the reasons behind Drake's decision to unfollow LeBron. Some noted that James had been seen enjoying Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake and attended Lamar's concert in LA over the summer. Others speculated that Drake's unfollowing of LeBron might be related to the NBA star's ties to Diddy. Here are some of the best reactions.

When the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud started during the NBA Playoffs, it created a divide within the NBA community. As each diss track dropped in the following weeks and months, NBA fans continued to weigh in on the rivalry and choose sides.

LeBron initially stayed neutral, likening the beef to a heavyweight boxing match. Since he plays in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar's hometown, and shares a long-standing friendship with Drake, it was expected that LeBron would show support for both sides. However, LeBron was seen rapping along to one of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake. This, along with his appearance at a pop-up concert hosted by Lamar in LA, led many fans to believe he had taken sides.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Drake used social media to wish several NBA players well, including Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry from Team USA, as well as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Team Canada. The clear exclusion of LeBron James raised suspicions that Drake might not be on good terms with him. Now, with Drake unfollowing LeBron on Instagram, it's becoming more apparent that there's tension between the two.

LeBron James is preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking his 22nd year in the league. He pointed out that it's "unfair" to set expectations based on the team's new dynamics under coach JJ Redick, emphasizing the importance of daily practice and teamwork. This season holds special significance for LeBron as he plays alongside his son, Bronny, who he describes as a source of "pure joy" despite the challenges of staying focused. The Lakers recently started training camp, with their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

