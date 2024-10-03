NBA Fans Rip Into Angel Reese After USD 100K Bet Loss to Shaq in Viral Basketball Challenge: ‘Now She’s Homeless’

Angel Reese, a WNBA star, challenged Shaquille O'Neal to a free-throw contest, but things didn’t go as planned. Both former LSU standouts spent time together on the court, and Reese thought it would be clever to challenge the former LA Lakers star to a shooting competition.

Despite his dominance on the court, Shaq is not known for his free-throw skills, hitting just 52.7% of his attempts during his career. Confident in her chances, Reese made a bet with O'Neal.

Reese, now a rookie with the Chicago Sky, offered O'Neal $100,000 if he could make the shot. Surprisingly, the 7-foot-1 legend sank it on his first try. You can watch the video below to see O'Neal nail the shot.

"$100,000 if you make this shot," Reese stated.

Fans harshly mocked Angel Reese after O'Neal successfully made a three-pointer. Here are some of their reactions.

Neither Reese nor O'Neal confirmed whether the WNBA star paid up, but it seemed they were simply enjoying their time on the court.

Shaquille O'Neal, a former LSU student-athlete, has closely followed Angel Reese’s career due to their shared LSU background. Because of this connection, the 1993 NBA Rookie of the Year became her mentor, helping guide her career. He supported her at her WNBA debut, showing his commitment.

O'Neal has openly admired Reese, calling her "like a daughter" and stepping into a mentor role when she joined LSU. He attended her senior day and has been a strong advocate, even naming her the "greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports." O'Neal has also helped Reese navigate her professional path, including her business ventures with Reebok, where he is president. Their bond, with Reese calling him a father figure, illustrates the significant role O'Neal plays in her life on and off the court. This mentorship highlights O'Neal’s dedication to helping the next generation of athletes.

Advertisement

Angel Reese, in turn, refers to O'Neal as a father figure, valuing their personal connection beyond sports. She appreciates his care and support for her as a person.

With O'Neal’s mentorship, Reese has begun her professional career under the guidance of an NBA legend. Fans are eager to see her dominate the WNBA, much like O'Neal did in the NBA.

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry Discusses the Significance of His Warriors Extension Over a Lakers Move