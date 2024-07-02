NBA Fans Troll Shaquille O’Neal Over Meeting Viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl: ‘Bro Is Pushing 60 BTW’

In the world of social media, you may have noticed the rising sensation of the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, real name Hailey Welch. She gained her fame when video creators Tim & Dee TV featured her. Their question to her was, "What's one act in bed that never fails to wow a man?" She replied with, "You have to give them the 'hawk tuah', a term which went viral.

The 'Hawk Tuah Girl' has recently become an internet sensation, crossing paths with the 7'1" meme-legend himself, Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq willingly shared this encounter on his alternate Instagram account, DJ Diesel, which boasts 1.2 million followers.

Why he is in Nashville shortly after his performance at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge in Washington last week remains a mystery. Amidst this obscurity, Haley Welsh, renowned as the Hawk Tuah Girl, is basking in her newfound popularity during her nightlife escapades.

Fans' Reaction to Shaquille O'Neal meeting viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl

The meeting between NBA icon, Shaquille O'Neal, and the social media viral sensation, 'Hawk Tuah' Girl, didn't sit well with fans. Their responses were diverse and among them included:

Shaq announced, “Guess who I came across in Nashville…” while posting a photograph of the woman who has been creating waves on social media. Although there was no comedic follow-up to the viral video, Shaq displayed his usual comical persona with amusing expressions alongside Welsh and her friends. This unexpected encounter delighted fans and caused excitement for a potential funny collaboration that could shake the Internet. The fan’s reactions were so remarkable they could make Welsh go viral all over again.

The original video might not make her any money, but she has sold 2,000 hats from her now well-known phrase making around $100,000 in revenue. Rumor has it that she has already earned $65,000 from the merchandise.

Her sudden fame is quite evident from this achievement. Besides Shaq's recognition, O'Neal's celebrity friends, including Steve Aoki, DJ Diesel's preferred DJ friend, also acknowledged her. Instead of noting the tall basketball star, they concentrated on the real celebrity in the picture.

