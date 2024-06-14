NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, Who Is the Favorite to Win?

The Boston Celtics have lately given phenomenal performances against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Finals. They are leading by 3-0 and they just require one more win to take home the 18th championship title.

While the competition is getting intense, all eyes are on learning who among the young players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is the leading contender for the Finals MVP. Let’s check out their odds to win the honor.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s NBA Finals MVP Odds

After the Wednesday matchup, Brown has become the front-runner for the MVP. According to the BetMGMs, the player currently has -250 odds to win the award. He also had an exceptional performance in game 3 as he scored 30 points for his team.

Meanwhile, Tatum is chasing him by being on the second spot in the odds to win the race. With a strong offensive performance, Tatum scored 31 points in Game 3. He currently has +200 odds after the Celtics' 106-99 Game 3 victory over the Mavericks.

Besides, Luka Doncic and Jrue Holiday are positioned on the third and fourth place. They have +2200 and +6600 odds to win respectively.

Here is the list of NBA Finals MVP Odds (according to BetMGMs):

Jaylen Brown -250

Jayson Tatum +200

Luka Doncic +2200

Jrue Holiday +6600

Kyrie Irving +100000

While Brown is currently leading the race, it is important to note that things were quite different before the Wednesday match. Tatum had the highest odds to win the award whereas Brown was placed in the second position.

A closer look into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s odds before the NBA Finals Game 3

Before heading to Game 3, Tatum was the favorite pick. Although he fell short of his game, he had +300 odds to win the award.

On the contrary, Brown, with all his best form, had +160 to win the Bill Russell Award before Game 3 began. Not only that, his play was praised by the Mavericks coach Jason Kidd who even called him the best player of the Boston team.

What is the NBA Finals MVP?

As the NBA Finals MVP winner is likely to be revealed shortly, let us take you to the overview of what the NBA Finals MVP or (Most Valuable Player Award) is.

The MVP is the award presented annually by the NBA league to the player whose impact on their team's performance in the Finals was quite significant than the others.

Originally introduced in 1969, the winner is chosen by a panel of media members who cast votes based on the player's performance throughout the Finals.

