NBA Finals Tickets: How Much Fans Need to Pay to Get Their Seat Inside TD Garden for Game 5?

Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks could turn out to be a historic one if the Celtics win the game. The C’s are heavy favorites to win and lift their 18th NBA title, the most by any franchise. Because of this, if you are looking to be inside TD Garden on Monday night, you'll have to be ready to pay a pretty penny. NBA Finals Game 5 tips off on Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

Not many fans were expecting a Game 5 after the Celtics took a 3-0 lead in the series, but the Mavs shocked everyone by winning Game 4 by 38 points to force a Game 5. The Mavs will be hoping to delay the Celtics' party again by winning their second game of the series and get back to Dallas for Game 6.

How much are tickets to the NBA Finals?

The game is sold out. However, tickets can still be purchased on the secondary market. The bad news is that each person must pay at least $1,300 for the lowest-priced pair of tickets.

As of Sunday afternoon, tickets for the balcony are the cheapest, costing $1,325 each, according to a search on Ticketmaster. Fees are included in the price when using the website's Verified Resale feature. The cheapest tickets on StubHub, also in the balcony, are $1,593. As of Sunday afternoon, the cheapest balcony seats on Gametime were $1,535 apiece.

Advertisement

It’s going to be loud, Jayson Tatum on the TD Garden crowd

Jayson Tatum was asked what he anticipated from the crowd following Friday's defeat. Tatum said, "It's going to be as loud as it's ever been, in my seven years of being a Celtic. I'm eager to return home. On Sunday, enjoy Father's Day, and on Monday, compete for a championship. Thus, it ought to be a lot of fun."

Tatum will be looking to make his own mark in Game 5 after having a below-average Game 4 in which he could score just 15 points.

ALSO READ: Did Jayson Tatum REALLY Get a Black Mamba Tattoo on His Chest Before Game 3 of NBA Finals? Exploring Viral Image