NBA In-season Tournament 2024: Will there be another tournament season next year?

The NBA in-season tournament has finally come to a conclusion on Saturday night, December 9 at the Las Vegas. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers to become the champions.

With the tournament's conclusion, fans are wondering if the NBA will come with another season of this tournament or not. Well, it's time we throw some light on this.

Will there be an NBA in-season tournament in 2024?

You would be surprised to know that this NBA in-season tournament has been in discussion for more than 15 years. 2023 is the first season of this tournament, which has been a great success. The major idea behind introducing this tournament was to compete with the NFL.

During this time of the year, the attention and viewership overlapped with the NFL due to the Super Bowl. NBA introduced this tournament to get ahead of overlapping viewership by generating more interest, all while captivating fans to watch the NBA during this time of the year.

There's nothing wrong with saying that the NBA has done a great job in getting themselves the viewership they were looking for. The NBA in-season has brought an exciting and fresh element to the league along with significant prizes that were at stake. And, the competitive format just did the job.

Following the success of the 2023 season, with the Lakers beating the Pacers by 123-109, the NBA plans to bring another season of this historical tournament in 2024.

Once again, the fans will again be able to enjoy the outstanding experience of watching their favorite team compete for the NBA Cup.