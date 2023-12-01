NBA In-Season Tournament bracket 2023: Complete schedule, date, time, teams, match-ups and live streaming details

The In-Season Tournament's group play has ended, paving the way for the Knockout Round. Here, eight teams will go head-to-head, aiming to win the prize pool and secure their ticket to Las Vegas for the inaugural NBA Cup.

For the start of the quarterfinals, the focus shifts towards the home markets of the top two In-Season Tournament seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Successful teams will then set course for Las Vegas, where the semifinals and championship game will be held.

Unlike all other games, the In-Season Tournament Championship doesn't contribute toward a team's regular-season record.

Keep reading to get detailed information about the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, including the full bracket, and the TV and streaming details for each of the remaining games.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Quarterfinal Matchups

The following NBA games are scheduled:

Monday, December 4th

- Celtics at Pacers - 7:30 p.m. (Venue: Higher-seeded team's home arena)

- Pelicans at Kings - 10:00 p.m. (Venue: Higher-seeded team's home arena)

Tuesday, December 5th

- Knicks at Bucks - 7:30 p.m. (Venue: Higher-seeded team's home arena)

Advertisement

- Suns at Lakers - 10:00 p.m. (Venue: Higher-seeded team's home arena)

Semifinals (Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

- Thursday, December 7th

- To be announced - ESPN

- To be announced - TNT

Final (Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

- Saturday, December 9th - 8:30 p.m. (Broadcast: ABC)

ESPN, TNT, and ABC are going to broadcast the remaining games of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Additionally, Fubo provides the opportunity to watch these games on ESPN and ABC, offering a free trial for the first seven days.

Sling TV, another streaming service, includes ESPN and TNT in its package, serving as a convenient option for US fans to catch the most exciting games of the 2023-24 NBA season.

As for the In-Season Tournament, there is an exciting reward system in place.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players accumulate prize money as their respective teams move forward in the tournament.

Rewards for the NBA In-Season Tournament

A minimum reward of $50,000 awaits each player from the eight teams that make it to the quarterfinals.

Each player will receive $500,000 for clinching the championship, $200,000 for reaching the championship game, $100,000 for reaching the semifinals, and $50,000 for making it to the quarterfinals.

In addition to monetary rewards, players also have a chance to earn accolades like the In-Season Tournament MVP award and a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Coaching staff members are not left out of these prizes. They stand to earn an equivalent to the players' winnings, with head coaches getting the same amount as the players and assistant coaches enjoying a further share from the prize pot, equivalent to 75% of the head coach's cumulative reward.

ALSO READ: When a young Tiger Woods was warned to stay away from Michael Jordan: ‘He’s going to try to use you’