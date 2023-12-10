NBA In-season Tournament Prize Pool: How much money did the Lakers take home after big win?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been announced as the winners of the NBA in-season tournament. The team didn’t just have the newly introduced trophy called the NBA Cup but additional monetary benefits. Keep reading to know how much money the winning team got!

What is the winning amount the Los Angeles Lakers got by becoming NBA in-season tournament champions?

The final game of the NBA in-season tournament was played between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers beat the Pacers by 123-109 to become the champions of the tournament and win the first NBA Cup.

Apart from winning the NBA Cup, individual players are given a sum of $500,000, which might be like pocket money for some players. While some players don’t have a long-term contract or no contract, for them, it’s a whopping sum. Apart from this, $250,000 is given to two-way players.

What is the total prize pool of the NBA in-season tournament?

Apart from fixed prizes, there are multiple bonuses that have been included in various stages of the elimination rounds. These bonuses have worked like - winner-takes-all. Keeping that aside, here’s the prize pool for the league’s first-ever in-season tournament:

Quarterfinals

All the players who made it to the quarterfinals were offered a sum of $50,000. To those who were two-way players, they were given a sum of $25,000. Anyways, if the teams have maxed out the roster containing all full-time players, they were provided with $6 Million as prize money.

Semifinals

Semifinals include the top four teams who have made up to this stage and the players of these teams were provided a sum of $100,000 depending upon what their contract agreement says. But again, if all teams have maxed out the roster containing full-time players, a sum of $6 Million was provided as prize money.

Finals

The Lakers who won the finals got $500,000 per player as the prize money, along with an NBA Cup. The Pacers, who lost to the Lakers by 109-123 at T-Mobile Arena, the NBA in-season tournament, got $200,000 per player. Even though the prize money is half, many players get the exploration they need for the career ahead.

So, that was all about the prize pool of the NBA in-season tournament 2023.

