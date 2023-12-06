NBA In-Season Tournament: When will the semifinals and final take place and where can you watch the games?

The wait is finally over. We now have the four teams that will face each other in the semifinals of the NBA In-season tournament. While we know which teams are in the semifinals, there's still fog around the schedule of the semifinals and finals. Keep reading to clear the fog.

Which teams are in the semifinals of the NBA In-season tournament

There are a total of four teams that are in the semifinals. Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers. The Milwaukee Bucks reached the semifinals by beating New York Knicks in the quarter-finals by 146-122 on December 5.

Similarly, the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings by 122-112 and 127-117, respectively. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena in the quarterfinals by 106-103 on December 5, making their place in the semifinals.

The first game of Semifinals: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The first semifinals of the NBA in-season tournament will be between the Indian Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, who will face each other at the T-Mobile Arena on December 7. The game between the two teams will begin at 5:00 PM EST, with primary viewership on ESPN.

The second game of Semifinals: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The season-ending game of the semifinals will be played between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on December 7 and will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST. The primary viewership will be on TNT and ESPN.

Where can you watch the semifinals and finals of the NBA In-season tournament?

The two teams that will win the semifinals will be facing each other at the finals in Las Vegas on December 9, with the game starting at around 8:30 p.m. Now, coming back to where you can watch the semifinals and finals, there are various streaming options that you can enjoy.

ESPN, TNT, and ABC are going to be the primary broadcasters of the semifinals and finals of the NBA in-season tournament. Nevertheless, you can access ESPN and ABC through the Fubo streaming platform to enjoy these games. The platform offers a free-trial facility for the first 7 days.

If you are unable to use Fubo, Sling TV is another good streaming service provider that offers TNT and ESPN channels in its package. Sling TV also offers an exclusive NBA League Pass, which you can buy to access all NBA games without the need to buy a full-fledged streaming package.