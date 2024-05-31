NBA Insider Admits LeBron James Wanted To Team Up With Luka Doncic While Sharing Possibility of Mavericks Move

All around the world are eagerly awaiting LeBron James' free agency decision due to the small likelihood of him switching teams this summer.

James has recently been associated with the Dallas Mavericks, but according to Brian Windhorst, the Mavericks shouldn't be considered as a potential destination for the 39-year-old NBA leading scorer.

"Yes, I would rule them out. While I believe LeBron has a lot of admiration for Luka, and at one point was very keen on forming a partnership with him (even wanted Luka to wear his own brand of shoes), Luka has taken a different path.

He's found his own superstar partner, and I don't think the Mavericks need to change anything. They're in a good place, let's keep the momentum going," he said.

It's no secret that LeBron highly respects Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic, even considering him his favorite player in the NBA. Windhorst also pointed out that LeBron tried to bring Doncic under his Nike brand in 2018, but Doncic decided to sign with the Jordan Brand instead.

The Mavericks roster also features Kyrie Irving, LeBron's former co-star in their Championship-winning season, whom LeBron has been keen on reuniting with since 2022.

LeBron lobbied for the Lakers to acquire Kyrie in the winter of 2023, but it was the Mavericks that made the successful deal, now finding themselves in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James' Anticipation For Bronny's NBA Draft Decision

Fans have been eagerly guessing about Bronny James' basketball future for some time. Will he enter the NBA through the forthcoming draft, or will he stick around in college?

Choosing the former route has his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, thrilled and excited about his son's looming professional debut.

A few years back, LeBron voiced his goal to play alongside Bronny during his final NBA season, stirring increased interest in Bronny's high school basketball journey.

Recently, the CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, confirmed Bronny's decision to stay in the draft. This news stirred a quick response from the four-time NBA champion

At present, Bronny is estimated to be a second-round pick. Despite being invited to work with many NBA teams, the young James accepted only invitations from the Lakers and Suns.

The big question remains whether LeBron will fulfill his promise to play with Bronny. In the meantime, the younger James is presumably going to join the G-league for his NBA preparation.

In just a few months, the destination of Bronny will become known. There's no doubt that the forthcoming season will attract significant attention, especially if LeBron shares a full season with his son.

The resultant hype and anticipation will be unparalleled. All eyes will surely be on Bronny to see if he's prepared for professional play.

