NBA Insider Claims Klay Thompson to Orlando Magic is a Real Possibility After Warriors Star Follows Paolo Banchero on Insta

Klay Thompson's recent social media activity has the internet in a frenzy. Klay unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted most of the team's posts, raising doubts about his long-term stay in the Bay Area. In addition, the fact that he followed Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero attracted attention.

According to Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery, the Orlando Magic and the Warriors are now tied for first place to sign the five-time All-Star as he enters free agency.

Vegas appears to have bought into the rumor that Klay was teaming up with Banchero after the latter followed him on Instagram. If this move happens then this would be Klay's second team in the NBA as he has played only for the Warriors since they drafted him.

Can Magic offer a better deal to Klay than the Warriors?

The Magic can also offer Klay a better deal than the Warriors because they have up to $66 million in cap space available. Due to his underwhelming regular season performance, Klay's market value has drastically decreased this summer. Before this, he was paid $43.2 million annually. Therefore, it might not take much to entice him to switch teams if the Magic make an offer.

Klay could very well move to Orlando, according to NBA Insiders Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, who stated, "For the first time in Thompson's career, he has shown an appetite to explore external options." League sources claim that Thompson and the Orlando Magic still have mutual interest.

Advertisement

Does Orland Magic need Klay Thompson?

The Orlando Magic proved they were on the right track when they ended their three-year playoff drought and finished as the fifth seed. Given the impressive performances this year by several young stars, including Banchero, Suggs, and Wagner Brothers, it appears that the Magic are just lacking a few key pieces to make the next big step. Klay Thompson's championship experience and experience as a veteran might be just what they need.

ALSO READ: 'Get Proper Sleep': Klay Thompson Shuts Down Troll Amid Rumors of Leaving Golden State Warriors