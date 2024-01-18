NBA insider claims LeBron James could forego USD 51.4 million and opt out of Lakers next season: Rumor

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has exerted a strong influence over the NBA. Nevertheless, it is an inevitable reality that his participation in the league will end one day.

The Lakers have been experiencing a fluctuating run this season, and now the potential future of their star player might be a cause of concern.

ESPN's basketball insider Brian Windhorst expressed uncertainty about LeBron James' future in Los Angeles, suggesting that continuing with the Lakers next year is not guaranteed.

"I don't have a clear picture of what will happen with LeBron in 2025," Windhorst shared on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective," which Sports Illustrated covered.

"I believe LeBron will play next year, but whether he will play for the Lakers is uncertain. He has the option to opt-out, so there is room for discussion on this matter."

In 2022, James, at age 39, signed an extension to his contract as a seasoned veteran, which ideally will keep him as a Laker until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

However, the four-time NBA MVP has the option as a player, which requires his decision by June 29 this year, as per Spotrac's information.

In case he opts out and declares himself a free agent, he will renounce the $51.4 million payable to him if he continues with the Lakers.

The Lakers' progress has been like a rollercoaster, currently placing at 20-21, ranking 10th in the Western Conference as of Wednesday's games.

While they did emerge victorious in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers' overall performance has seen a decline, recording a 9-12 streak since December kicked off.

However, they managed to break out of their two consecutive losses with a victory against the Thunder on Monday. James contributed significantly with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Lebron's quest for consistency amidst challenges and retirement considerations

The narrative came from LeBron James himself stating that post-victory, consistent performance is what the team needs.

On a Monday night game, James commented, "High-assist games are beneficial for us, especially when players find their rhythm, and we need to ensure this remains consistent."

Age and multiple injuries have been critical denominators in LeBron James' contending with retirement. Over the years, he has encountered countless injuries, impacting his game-time and court performance substantially.

For instance, while playing with Los Angeles, injuries sidelined him for 111 games spanning five seasons, a sharp increase from his initial 15 seasons in the NBA, forcing him to sit out only 71 games.

During the 2022-2023 season, James was plagued by a severe foot injury, sparking rumors of his potential retirement while simultaneously affecting his court performance.

Although faced with such adversities, James has continually expressed his wish to keep playing, asserting, "I believe I have much more to deliver."

While accepting the inevitable encroachment of age, James remains positive about his energy levels.

During an emotional address, James adamantly denied any imminent plans of retirement, underlining that his competitive spirit remains ignited.

