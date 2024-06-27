According to Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN, New York has decided to renew OG Anunoby's contract for five years at $212.5 million, making him the highest- player in their franchise history. Additionally, his agreement includes a player option and a trade kicker, although it falls short of the approximately $245 million cap the Knicks could have potentially offered.

The Knicks initially acquired Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on December 30, 2023, in an exchange deal involving RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second pick. Anunoby scored 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in a victory (112-106) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during his debut with the Knicks on January 1, 2024.

Anunoby stays, Bridges joins, Knicks' championship push strengthens

SNY's Ian Begley reveals that despite receiving max offers from other teams, Anunoby decided to stay with the New York Knicks, aiming to vie for the championship title. He became part of the Knicks following a mid-season trade from the Toronto Raptors, contributing to a stellar 20-3 regular season run for New.

Meanwhile, the Knicks added another ace to their roster in the form of Brooklyn Nets' wing Mikal Bridges. They paid a hefty price in draft capital to ensure this season's intense championship campaign. In fact, without Anunoby, the Knicks might have wasted this capital on a less impactful upgrade. With Anunoby back, the Knicks are in prime form to pose a significant challenge to the Eastern Conference titans, the Boston Celtics.

The robust duo of Bridges and Anunoby signifies the likely presence of the most formidable pair of wing defenders in the NBA on the Knicks' team. Bridges earned the runner-up spot for the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Meanwhile, Anunoby clinched the Second-Team All-Defense honors in 2023. Their inclusion in the team enhances the Knicks' defensive lineup, ideal for tackling Boston's prolific wings, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, along with any other superstar they possibly face in the quest for their first championship since 1973.

Brunson's viral post highlights Knicks' season and injuries

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson's viral post on X blew up in under an hour, amassing over 21,000 likes and 540,000 impressions. His shout-out "OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!!" spotlighted the Knicks' season and injuries, particularly noting Anunoby's performance.

Anunoby wrapped up the regular season averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds,2.1 assists, and 14 steals per game, a shooting average of 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range across 50 games. Despite making it to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks succumbed to the Indiana Pacers in seven games, a failure they partially attribute to numerous injuries, including Anunoby's.

Meanwhile, Brunson rode the crest of his career's best season. The superstar point guard ended the regular season with average scores of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists each game. His shooting averages boasted 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 77 games.

