NBA Insider Opens Up on Possibility of Nikola Jokic and Luka Donic Teaming Up One Day After Mavs Legend's Plea

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are not just two of the NBA’s top players—they're also close friends, sparking conversations about the possibility of them teaming up one day.

In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed how likely it is that Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic ( Placed 1 and 2 on the NBA 2K25 top 10 rating s) might become NBA teammates.

“The Nuggets don't have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade,” MacMahon explained. “… And the same thing goes the other way for Dallas... Maybe late in their career, or late in Joker’s career... I think at this point it is silly; imagination land discussion.”

MacMahon continued, “For many, many reasons, I would put the likelihood at extremely slim. Having said that, they are really good buddies. When the Nuggets come in town, Joker is over at Luka's house having dinner. The opposite, vice versa, when the Mavs go to Denver."

On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks legend and Luka’s idol, Dirk Nowitzki, recently weighed in on the idea of Doncic teaming up with another NBA star, Nikola Jokic. Nowitzki was in Slovenia to celebrate Goran Dragic’s impressive career at “The Night of the Dragon.” During the event, talk shifted to the exciting possibility of Doncic and Jokic playing together in the NBA, and Nowitzki didn’t hide his excitement about the idea.

“I hope that would be in Dallas. I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If not the best players in the world,” Nowitzki said.

Although Doncic fell short of his Olympic aspirations, Jokic helped his Serbian team secure a bronze medal. Nowitzki later mentioned the strong bond between the two players, believing it could be the key to their success if they ever teamed up.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Nikola Jokic was asked about the possibility of joining forces with Doncic in the future. While he didn’t completely dismiss the idea, he made it clear that he’s happy where he is with the Denver Nuggets.

“I don’t know. It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there, and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come,” Jokic said.

For now, Nikola Jokic is focused on his journey with the Nuggets, while Doncic remains committed to the Mavericks. Yet, the idea of these two stars teaming up continues to intrigue NBA fans.