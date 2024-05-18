NBA Insider Provides Latest Update on Kristaps Porzingis' Return Status for Celtics in Conference Finals

Kristaps Porzingis, center for the Boston Celtics, is likely to miss the first two games of the Eastern finals due to a soleus strain in his right calf. The injury sidelined him from Game 5 the first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Speculations suggest that the Celtics will face either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks, implying the Conference finals might start on Tuesday evening. Although Porzingis has been gradually healing from his calf injury and enhancing his on-court activities, sources say he requires extra time before he can make a comeback

The injury occurred during Game 5 against the Heat on April 30, leading him to miss all five games of the conference semifinal series victory over Cleveland.

Standing at 7-foot-3, Porzingis had an average of 20 points and 7.2 rebounds in the regular season. His participation plays a crucial role in the Celtics' pursuit of a championship.

During the first four games of the opening-round series against the Heat before his injury, Porzingis had an average of 12 points and five rebounds, showcasing a successful 40% shooting from a distance.

Despite Porzingis' absence, the Celtics continue to flourish with an impressive 121 points per 100 possessions and limit their opponents to only 105 points.

Analyzing Boston's playoff outlook without Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics acknowledge they have enough talent to dominate the East even in the absence of key player Kristaps Porzingis.

They've demonstrated this against teams like the Heat and Cavaliers, and similar results are anticipated against the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers.

With their relative playoff success and experience, Boston holds an edge over any other team in the conference. This might enable them to let Poris recover at his own pace, especially considering his calf strain, which could sideline him for the finals if exacerbated and the Celtics advance.

Game 4 against the Heat saw Porzingis suffer a right calf injury. The non-contact injury occurred in the first half when Porzingis attempted a rapid change in direction.

The sudden pain caused the 28-year-old to limp off the court soon after he tried to push off his right leg. Initially, it looked like a serious Achilles problem, but thankfully, this was not the case. The Celtics have identified a right soleus strain as the reason for his absences.

Porzingis had a mixed performance in his first four games of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Heat. In his debut playoff game with the Celtics, he scored 18 points, four rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 53.8%, including 4 from 3.

Despite this strong start, Porzingis struggled against the Heat's defensive strategies in Game 2, managing only six points on 1 of 9 shooting.

However, with two blocks and three steals, he still proved his worth on the defensive end, underscoring his importance for Boston's championship aspirations.

