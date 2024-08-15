NBA Insider Provides Major Update on if LeBron James and Steph Curry Will Team Up in NBA After Paris Olympics

Basketball fans were treated to perhaps one of the best team combinations in the history of the sport during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were teammates on the same squad for the first time—at the Olympics, no less.

It makes sense that after Team USA won a gold medal during that run, the fans have been itching for more LeBron-Steph action. This is the reason for the increasing rumors about these two future Hall of Famers playing together in the NBA in the future. However, an NBA insider claims this possibility will always remain a pipe dream.

“Did (unnamed TV analyst) say something about LeBron and Steph teaming up someday?" said the source, per NBA guru Sam Amico. "That will never happen. They will never be on the same team again. Cool Olympic run for sure. But those two as teammates is over for all eternity.”

The Golden State Warriors reportedly tried to work on a deal before last season's trade deadline, and fans and pundits alike have been dreaming of a possible blockbuster trade that would put these two superstars on the same team.

But time is running out for these two at this point. Curry is currently 36 years old, and James will turn 40 this season. It's just a matter of time until they both decide to end things. Fans can take solace in the fact that we will always have that amazing 2024 Olympic gold medal run to remember.

“The game of basketball doesn’t last forever,” LeBron James said ahead of the Summer Olympics. “You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”

With averages of 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, LeBron never scored fewer than ten points, which helped him win the MVP award. Curry had a sluggish start, but he turned in standout performances in pivotal games, which made some fans think he ought to have taken home the MVP award.

Steph Curry played a crucial role in keeping Team USA's hopes of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His heroics in the closing minutes of the game, especially his three-point shooting spree against France in the gold medal game, helped the Americans overcome the host team. However, the duo will be against each other in the Western Conference as they look to add another NBA title to their trophy cabinet.

