NBA Insider Provides Update on Bucks Key Player’s Injury Status Before Training Camp

As the NBA season nears, Khris Middleton faces unfortunate news. On Saturday, Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo! Sports, reported that Middleton will not participate in five-on-five drills during training camp.

Haynes explained that Middleton underwent procedures on both ankles in July, with the Milwaukee Bucks taking a cautious approach to his return. According to Yahoo! Sports writer Dhani Joseph, the surgeries were necessary to address lingering damage.

Injuries have hindered Middleton's career, limiting him to 55 games in 2023 and only 33 games in 2022. Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, playing 27 minutes per game but logging more than 35 minutes in only four contests. Middleton stepped up during the playoffs despite these limitations, averaging 38.3 minutes over six games.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined during the postseason, Middleton's value surged as he averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in Milwaukee's series against the Indiana Pacers, though it wasn't enough to advance past them.

The Bucks are optimistic that Middleton will be ready for their season opener against Philadelphia on October 23. While Middleton was key to Milwaukee's 2021 NBA championship, injuries have since hampered the team's ability to replicate that success. Assistant general manager Milt Newton believes that a fully healthy Bucks team would be unstoppable.

"We haven’t had a playoff run with a healthy Dame, Giannis, and Khris together yet. I’m confident that once we do, we’ll be unstoppable."

The Bucks' All-Star trio has yet to share any playoff minutes. Moreover, day-to-day injuries for Middleton and Lillard have prevented them from consistently playing alongside each other during the regular season. One of Milwaukee’s key objectives this fall is ensuring their big three stay healthy and are prepared to compete, especially for the 2024 playoffs.

Heading into the new NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks possess a blend of strengths and potential obstacles. One of their greatest assets is retaining their strong core, led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, which boosts their championship hopes. In addition, strategic offseason moves have deepened their bench, offering solid support for the starting lineup and enhancing their overall competitiveness. The team's consistent coaching also stands out as a positive factor, helping to build better chemistry and performance throughout the season.

On the flip side, injuries to key players remain a concern, raising doubts about their ability to stay healthy long-term. With high expectations, the Bucks will also face significant pressure in crucial games, which could affect their performance. Financial constraints related to the salary cap may further limit their flexibility in making trades or signings, potentially affecting their ability to strengthen the roster. Ultimately, while the Bucks have a strong foundation, overcoming these challenges will be key to their success this season.

