NBA Insider Reports Monty Williams Is Fired by Pistons After One Year as the Head Coach

The Detroit Pistons have fired head coach Monty Williams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Over the past 24 hours, Pistons owner Tom Gores has decided to let go of Williams.

In June of last year, Williams inked one of the biggest contracts in NBA history; the six-year agreement has roughly $60 million remaining. After a season in which Detroit finished with a franchise-worst 14 wins and went through a historic 28-game losing streak that began four games into the season and ended on December 30, the Pistons have decided to part ways with Williams.

Organizational changes at Pistons

The Pistons' miserable 2023–24 season was just another step further down the drain during a rebuilding project that started in 2020 and hasn't produced any wins or losses. While the team made several trades in the run-up to the deadline, adding several new players in the middle of the season, owner Tom Gores assured reporters in December that change was on the way.

However, many fans had been waiting for this kind of change for longer, and the recent appointment of Trajan Langdon as Detroit's new president of basketball operations was exactly that.

Williams's tenure with the Phoenix Suns

Williams coached the Phoenix Suns for four seasons, going 194-115 (.628). The team missed the playoffs in the COVID-19 season but advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021 and lost in the conference semifinals the following two years.

Months into Mat Ishbia's ownership of Phoenix, he was let go. Williams' dismissal was probably influenced by his playoff exits. In the 2021 Finals, the Suns blew a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks and then another 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 conference semifinals, losing both games. That resulted in a rout at home in Game 7.

