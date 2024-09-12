NBA Insider Reports Warriors Not Interested in Offering Jonathan Kuminga a Max Extension

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have no plans to offer Jonathan Kuminga a max contract extension at this time. Anthony Slater from The Athletic states that the Warriors are currently unwilling to present Kuminga with a five-year max offer, and negotiations have made little headway. While Kuminga might earn such a deal in the future, the team appears reluctant to commit to a max offer right now.

Slater also suggested a possible compromise, with Kuminga potentially agreeing to a lucrative deal below the max that still benefits both sides. This middle ground could see Kuminga earning around $30 million per season, which would still be a significant amount for him while allowing the Warriors more flexibility with the salary cap.

Though Kuminga has shown flashes of great talent, the Warriors are being cautious about committing to a long-term, high-dollar extension given his limited track record. The team retains leverage due to restricted free agency and may want to see more development from Kuminga before offering a max deal.

This cautious approach contrasts with the five-year, $224 million extension Franz Wagner received from the Orlando Magic, which starts at 25 percent of the cap, amounting to a $44.8 million annual salary. Kuminga still has high potential, and if he continues to progress, he could eventually reach that level.

Jonathan Kuminga put up impressive stats last season, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three. With Klay Thompson’s departure, the Warriors now view Kuminga as their second option, but it’s unclear whether he can raise his performance to secure a max contract extension.

The Golden State Warriors cannot risk losing another young player, especially after trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in 2023. Poole once considered a cornerstone for the team’s future, left a significant gap in their youth development, and Kuminga’s current contract situation only heightens the uncertainty.

As a restricted free agent, Kuminga stands out as one of the Warriors’ most promising young players. Although the Warriors are hesitant to offer him a max contract, the danger lies in another team presenting such an offer. The Warriors have the right to match any deal Kuminga receives, but if they're unwilling to commit to a max deal, they might see him leave just as Poole did.

