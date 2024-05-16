NBA Insider Reveals 5 Teams That Could Pick Bronny James in NBA 2024 Draft

As the NBA Draft approaches, the excitement surrounding which team will select Bronny James grows stronger. LeBron has expressed his desire to play alongside his son before he retires, but Bronny has also made it known that he wants to make his mark in the league on his own terms.

Bronny said, "Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business. I don’t think there would be thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid because I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would allow that. I think I’ve put in the work and if I get drafted it will be because of not only the player but also the person I am."

Even though LeBron and Bronny both claim they are not a package deal, most teams are considering the duo as a potential NBA player rather than the 6-foot-2 guard alone. Considering everything mentioned above, we will look ahead at five potential destinations for Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

1. Utah Jazz

According to the sources, the Jazz have shown interest in bringing Bronny in for a private workout and may consider selecting him with the 32nd pick. Under Danny Ainge's direction, the team has been methodically rebuilding, and Ryan Smith, the owner of the Jazz, may have found the spark he's been waiting for in Bronny, who could attract a superstar like LeBron.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Most people believe that the Lakers, who own the 55th pick in the draft, will select Bronny in the end. Despite his impressive performance at the combine, they may need to put in more effort and advance up the board in the second round to land him. LeBron declared during the All-Star Weekend in February that while he is content with his current team, he is unsure about his future and how his career will conclude.

A few executives, including general manager Rob Pelinka, stayed to watch Bronny go through agility drills and on-court shooting on Monday night.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite not owning a second-round pick, the Thunder do have a ton of assets and multiple future picks. Sam Presti, the general manager, has quickly created something amazing in Oklahoma City and is always planning for the future. LeBron has previously expressed his admiration for Presti and the way he manages the team.

With an established young core that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams, the Thunder may be a better fit for Bronny than LeBron; however, it's obvious that LeBron holds Presti in high regard and that he probably wouldn't mind if Bronny established his career with the team.

4. Miami Heat

The 15th and 43rd picks in this year's draft are presently owned by the Heat. LeBron has already claimed two titles in Miami, and Bronny would have space to develop his skills without feeling pressed to make an impact straight away. After the future Hall of Famer retires, LeBron, who has already played for head coach Erik Spoelstra, may want to place his son with a top coach and a reliable team for the future.

5. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James pairing is a mouthwatering aspect for the fans and under the leadership of Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, it would be incredibly fun to watch. Popovich has coached LeBron for Team USA and Bronny learning from a multiple NBA winning coach will do him a lot of good. The Spurs will probably target a highly anticipated playmaker with their two lottery picks, but they also have the 35th pick, which gives them a lot of options.

