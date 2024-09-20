NBA Insider Reveals Blake Hinson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Golden State Warriors

Blake Hinson, born on December 26, 1999, in Daytona Beach, Florida, plays professional basketball and is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. At 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 230 pounds, he primarily plays as a shooting guard or small forward.

Hinson began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, quickly establishing himself as a key player. He later transferred to Iowa State but faced setbacks due to medical issues that kept him sidelined for two seasons. He made a strong comeback at the University of Pittsburgh, where he had an outstanding senior year in 2023-24, averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.1% from three-point range. His performance earned him All-ACC honors, and he achieved a career-high 41 points in a game against Louisville.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Hinson signed with the Lakers on July 3, 2024, beginning his professional career.

According to league sources, the Warriors have reached an agreement with free agent wing Blake Hinson on an Exhibit 10 contract, as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Hinson started his college career at Ole Miss in 2018, spending two years there before transferring to Iowa State. Although he never played for the Cyclones, he later moved to Pittsburgh, where he played from 2022 to 2024. In his super-senior season in 2023/24, the 24-year-old posted impressive stats, averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He became one of the NCAA’s top outside shooters, hitting 42.1% of his 7.9 three-point attempts per game.

After going undrafted in June, Hinson signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in early July and participated in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, on Monday, the Lakers waived him to clear a two-way spot for big man Christian Koloko. According to Scotto, Hinson cleared waivers on Wednesday and opted to join Golden State despite interest from several other teams.

Hinson’s Exhibit 10 contract allows the Warriors to convert it into a two-way deal before the season starts, but all three two-way spots are currently filled. Second-round pick Quinten Post is also expected to sign a two-way contract, likely replacing one of the current players.

Hinson might be waived and could still earn an Exhibit 10 bonus of up to $77.5K by spending at least 60 days with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate.

