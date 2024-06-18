NBA Insider Reveals Boston Celtics' Plan to Offer Jayson Tatum Largest Contract in NBA History; DETAILS Inside

Jayson Tatum is having the world at his feet right now after he played a key role in the Boston Celtics’ record 18th NBA title. The former number 3 draft pick is expected to be presented with the biggest contract in NBA history, topping his teammate who currently holds that record.

Jayson Tatum is in his seventh season with the team that selected him in the draft out of Duke University. He has already made his mark on Celtics history, and it looks like he will be in Boston for a very, very long time.

What did Adrian Wojnarowski say?

The Celtics are getting ready to make Tatum a very, very rich offer in the next few days, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Boston Celtics are prepared to surpass the offer for Tatum, coming just a year after they broke the NBA record and broke the bank by giving Jaylen Brown a five-year extension worth up to $303.7 million.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the specifics of the impending contract on ESPN's NBA Countdown before Game 5. It is anticipated that the contract extension will be a record-breaking $315 million five-year agreement.

What’s the new rule in the NBA?

A new regulation permits teams to begin contract negotiations with players to reorganize agreements as soon as the NBA Finals conclude. He has the option to return to Boston or look into other options during the upcoming offseason, but the Celtics will probably entice him to sign a deal before he has a chance to consider speaking with other teams.

Can Tatum help the Celtics create a dynasty?

Tatum has accomplished almost everything a Celtics player can accomplish in seven years. In addition to being an NBA Champion, he has been a five-time All-Star and a three-time First Team selection. He is already a living legend in Boston and one of the league's faces. If he stays for a longer period, the Celtics fans will expect a period of domination from their team like the Golden State Warriors in recent years.

