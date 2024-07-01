NBA Insider Reveals Details of Tyrese Maxey's New Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are unstoppable in the off-season. After adding Paul George to their team, they have tied Tyrese Maxey to a long-term contract. The All-Star guard's new deal is set to be worth $204 million over five years, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Sixers will not officially sign Maxey until they exhaust their cap space, with Paul George occupying most of that space following his four-year, $212 million deal. Given that Philly holds Maxey's Bird rights and has the authority to exceed the cap to sign him, they will do so, signing George and then Maxey. The fact that both sides have already reached an agreement is still excellent news, as the Sixers endeavor once more to assemble a championship team around Joel Embiid.

Maxey’s breakout season

Maxey had a breakout season in the 2023-24 year, clinching the Most Improved Player award with an average of 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He achieved a career-high 52 points in a single game, scoring 50 points twice more.

Additionally, he set a new career-high with 11 assists in a game. His performance was particularly impressive in the first round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, where he averaged 29.8 points per game.

Maxey became an All-Star on a Rookie deal

Maxey joined forces with Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and LaMelo Ball as the sole 2020 NBA Draft participants to earn an All-Star team spot on their rookie contracts. Like his counterparts, he secured a maximum contract and quickly established himself as a star player.

In his inaugural season as the team's leading guard, Maxey significantly enhanced his skills as a playmaker and shot-creator. He teamed up with Embiid in a remarkable two-man game and demonstrated his ability to perform well individually.

