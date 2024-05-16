NBA Insider Reveals Donovan Mitchell is Targeted by Three Teams as He Nears Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers are out of the playoffs after the Celtics won the series by 4-1. As the series ended, rumors about the future of Donovan Mitchell started making rounds. If rumors about his non-contract extension are to be believed, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are allegedly getting ready to make offers for the star guard. The five-time All-Star Mitchell has not committed to an extension with Cleveland, which has fueled trade rumors for this summer.

The Lakers, Nets, and Miami Heat are reportedly among the top suitors if Mitchell becomes available, and other teams are keeping a close eye on his situation, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Windhorst ruled out the New York Knicks as a possible landing spot for Mitchell, stating that the Nets, with their young talent and draft picks, are a more likely option.

Cavaliers Want Mitchell's Stay

Prior to being traded to Cleveland in 2022, Mitchell listed Brooklyn as one of his preferred destinations, indicating his past interest in playing for them. The Nets possess the resources to outbid the Lakers and Heat for Mitchell's services, as they have seven tradable first-round picks, including unprotected selections from Phoenix in 2027, 2028, and 2029 (2029).

The Cavaliers are still hopeful about re-signing Mitchell in spite of trade rumors; owner Dan Gilbert expressed optimism in March. Mitchell has avoided discussing his contract status in favor of concentrating on the current campaign and remaining ambiguous about his future.

Can the Nets Sign Mitchell on a Free?

Cleveland may lose Mitchell in free agency the following year if he keeps refusing an extension. If Mitchell decides to go free in 2025, the Nets, who have a lot of cap space, might be his top choice. This would be a fantastic opportunity for Brooklyn to acquire a top player without having to give up any valuable assets in a trade.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Plan to Trade for Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen With ‘Tradable’ 1st Round Picks