NBA Insider Reveals Donovan Mitchell Signing Three-Year, USD 150.3M Max Extension With Cavs, Including Player Option

Star guard Donovan Mitchell officially gave his assent on Tuesday morning to a stunning three-year extension deal worth $150.3 million ensuring his commitment to remain with Cleveland until at least the end of the 2026-27 season. The lucrative deal even offers Mitchell the chance to stay with the organization through his early 30s, courtesy of the player option for 2027-28.

There's no denying Donovan Mitchell’s performance in the 2023-24 season where he dazzled with his gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His extraordinary run even earned him his first All-NBA selection and was instrumental in leading the team into the playoffs.

His impressive stats spoke for themselves - an average of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in the regular season. He took it even further in the first round against the Orlando Magic in Game 6 and Game 7, scoring 50 and 39 points respectively. Even though a calf injury sidelined him in the last two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, his extraordinary performance throughout the season and postseason proved crucial in carrying the Cavaliers into the second round.

Mitchell's social media announcement and contract details

When the deal was announced, Mitchell rushed to share his enthusiasm on social media, symbolizing his commitment using a well-known video snippet from "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Mitchell's choice to remain marks a significant turning point in the franchise's history, as a top 15 player in the league not from Northeast Ohio has committed to Cleveland.

The specifics of the agreement are extraordinary in many ways. Originally, Mitchell could have opted for a four-year, $209 million max extension. However, the three-year plan, including a player option in 2027-28, benefits the 27-year-old more as it him to be a free agent again at the start of his 10th league year. This also means an increase in the cap percentage he can get in his future contract.

For now, the deal has brought some stability to the Cavaliers who now have a definite plan, revolving around Mitchell, for the imminent future. The deal's implications on the team's other players' status this summer, however, remain unclear.

