NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors Might Try to Sign Paul George if Klay Thompson Leaves

Paul George has been one of the NBA's most talked-about players going into free agency. Although he's primarily been associated with Eastern Conference teams, an insider indicated that a Western team might be interested in signing the All-Star forward.



Another name that has been mentioned frequently this offseason is Klay Thompson. Numerous reports indicate that he will likely test the open market after failing to reach a deal with the Golden State Warriors. If Thompson becomes a free agent, an insider suggested that the Warriors might be interested in George.

How was George’s season with the LA Clippers?

George's $48.7 million player option could still allow him to rejoin the LA Clippers rather than becoming a free agent this offseason. This week is the last one the nine-time All-Star will have to decide.



George just finished a successful season with the Clippers. Throughout his 74 games, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Although Los Angeles finished fourth in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.

Paul George’s interesting thoughts regarding free agency

Paul George has joined the plethora of NBA players who have launched their podcasts in the last year. He usually talks about things related to the league, but in his most recent episode, he talked about his future. In response to a question concerning his ideal free agency, George mentioned one crucial component. In addition to wanting to play for a winning team, he wants to join a team that practices the game properly.

Paul George has enjoyed his life in the NBA but remains without an NBA title and with time running out for him, he would love to join a team that will give him a shot at the title straightway if he leaves the LA Clippers.

