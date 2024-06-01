NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors' Off-season Plans; All You Need to Know

The current NBA season hasn’t finished yet but all eyes are on Golden State Warriors for the upcoming season. People are waiting to see how the Golden State Warriors approach this offseason as it'll say a lot about what their true intentions are for next season. The team's stated objective is to develop a championship contender around Steph Curry, but this current group is a long way from that.

Klay Thompson's free agency is currently far from predictable, but breaking up the trio of Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson is not a necessary step on the road to Golden State becoming a contender once more.

What did Anthony Slater Write?

Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, “There isn’t anything imminent or even deep in the works, but transaction days are fast approaching. Indications remain that the Warriors’ front office intends to be aggressive and willing to shake up the core, feeling that this group was given a chance to stick together this past trade deadline and it didn’t even result in a playoff berth.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The uncertainty about the trio remains

Although this does not imply that the Warriors will part ways with their core group, it does indicate that the team is prepared to go to any lengths to assemble the best roster possible. Curry and Green are almost a lock to stay together in Golden State the following season, but Thompson's future appears to depend on what he is willing to re-sign for.

After sitting out a good portion of the ongoing season, Thompson had both high points and low points in his new role with the Warriors. It appears that all of these will come up during this summer's contract negotiations.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report