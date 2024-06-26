NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors Will Offer Paul George Max Contract

Paul George and Stephen Curry could be teammates next season and this news will give nightmares to all the opposition teams as this partnership can take the Golden State Warriors to another title.

The Warriors are willing to give George a four-year max contract if he chooses to exercise his $48.8 million player option and requests a trade from the Clippers to Golden State, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst stated the Clippers were prepared to give George "three years at a little bit less than the max" in an interview with ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday. This is the same offer they made to Kawhi Leonard earlier this year (three years, $152 million). George and the Steve Ballmer-owned team are at odds because of George's insistence about the fourth year.

Windhorst said, "Paul George, frankly, wants for years. He wants a full-out max and there are several teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him. One of those teams, potentially, is up the coast in Golden State."

How can the Warriors sign George?

The only way the cap-strapped Warriors can acquire George is through a trade, which might mean giving up Chris Paul's non-guaranteed contract or Andrew Wiggins. George can exercise his player option for the 2024–25 season until June 29. The two-way wing would have two choices if he declined it: re-sign with the Clippers or sign with a team that has cap space as a free agent.

George's best chance of joining the Warriors comes from his decision to request a trade. Chris Paul was also acquired by the financially strapped Rockets in 2017. Since the Clippers might not want to take on certain Warriors contracts, a sign-and-trade is less likely.

Warriors keen to cut down on expenses

Warriors governor Joe Lacob stated earlier this year that his team plans to reduce spending after shelling out $384 million for the 2023–24 campaign, only to place 10th in the conference.

Front office chief Mike Dunleavy Jr. alluded to a change in mindset during a press conference on Tuesday, which would be indicated by a possible trade for George. The Warriors might risk everything once more to make the most of Curry's final playing days at 36.

