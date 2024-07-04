NBA Insider Reveals How Many Years Could LeBron James Play Before Trying To Become Team Owner

Gearing up for what might be his last two seasons as an NBA player, 39-year-old LeBron James is ready to transition to an ownership role. NBA insider Brian Windhorst states that James is focusing on completing several critical objectives before leaving the court.

LeBron James recently inked a two-year contract extension worth $104 million with the Los Angeles Lakers. This agreement features a player option for the second year, giving James the flexibility to perhaps opt out after the initial season. He is projected to pocket around $50 million in the 2024-25 season, pushing his total career earnings on the court to an estimated $530 million.

LeBron James' future amid year-to-year uncertainty and long-term plans

Brian Windhorst provided some insights into LeBron James’ future, saying, "There’s a ticking clock on when he could potentially leave, and I’ll reveal it shortly. But anyone, especially a 39-year-old, would naturally adopt a year-to-year mindset given the unpredictability of injuries."

Windhorst added, "This concept applies across all sports. LeBron’s contracts mirror this perspective. Despite this, he just completed his biggest season yet with the Lakers, playing 71 games."

Referencing James' son, Windhorst said, "James’ son, on the other hand, is on a four-year deal. He's not operating on a year-to-year basis. Therefore, I don’t think James intends to retire after the next season, though he acknowledges the decision may not be entirely up to him. Through his actions and words, LeBron has unmistakably conveyed his future objectives."

Future ownership ambitions as LeBron eyes Las Vegas expansion

LeBron James’s impressive performance despite his age isn't unnoticed. He clocked 71 games this last season - his personal best since becoming a Laker in 2018. Boasting an average of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, his physical and top-tier performances hint he can continue his high standard of play for several more years.

LeBron has expressed what he desires next, clearly and categorically, once he finishes playing with his son - he seeks ownership of the upcoming expansion team in Las Vegas.

Beyond LeBron's health, we're set to see another decisive factor that will govern the end of LeBron's active career - the timetable laid out by the league's owners for setting up the expansion team in Las Vegas.

While nothing is guaranteed and they continue to attach a disclaimer to all their decisions, it's anticipated that once the television rights deals are concluded, which is expected this summer, and other contractual chores like finalizing the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and carrying out Adam Silver's contract extension are done.

In the long term, LeBron's aspirations reach further than the basketball court, as he has openly expressed his interest in becoming the owner of an NBA team, casting his eyes specifically on Las Vegas' projected expansion team.

