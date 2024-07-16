NBA Insider Reveals if Klay Thompson Will Start for Mavericks Next Season

Klay Thompson is navigating his transition from his former home after his deal to the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors veteran sharpshooter seems poised to leave his sixth-man role behind and return to the starting lineup as he gears up to join the Mavs for the upcoming NBA season.

NBA insider breaks down Klay Thompson’s next season adventure with Mavericks

Shams Charania, a respected NBA insider, recently disclosed this exciting development during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he shed light on the Mavericks' plans for the five-time All-Star.

According to Charania, Klay Thompson is all set to assume the starting small forward position for the Mavericks, securing guaranteed minutes and a significant role within the team. This transition marks a significant shift in Thompson's career trajectory, as the 34-year-old embarks on a new chapter following a string of challenging injuries.

During his conversation, Charania said, “He’s going to be their starting 3. He’s gonna be a guaranteed starter. He’s gonna have guaranteed minutes there and an opportunity to play.”

However, the forthcoming composition would be a great adventure for Klay as he would be shifting his playstyle to the likes of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Talking about Thompson’s performance, despite coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors last season, Thompson delivered impressive performances, showcasing his scoring prowess by averaging 17.9 points per game with a 38.7 percent three-point shooting rate.

Now, with the opportunity to start alongside stars such as Irving and Dončić, Thompson is expected to thrive in his role as a primary perimeter threat, benefiting from the playmaking abilities of his esteemed teammates and experiencing enhanced catch-and-shoot opportunities.

What would Klay Thompson’s with Luka Dončić look like?

The addition of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks roster promises to significantly impact their offensive dynamics, particularly in conjunction with Luka Dončić. Thompson's elite catch-and-shoot ability, complemented by Dončić's unparalleled knack for creating 3-point opportunities for his teammates, sets the stage for a potent synergy on the court.

In the context of Dallas'spick-and-roll heavy offense, this pairing holds the potential to create a formidable scoring threat that could excel the team's offensive strategies. Notably, the transition from the Golden State Warriors' motion-heavy approach to that of the Mavericks will necessitate adjustments, potentially incorporating more off-ball screens to capitalize on Thompson's proficiency in this area.

Nonetheless, the ultimate litmus test of the Mavericks' improvement hinges on factors beyond offensive dynamics, particularly on the defensive end. Thompson, 34, brings a wealth of experience, yet he faces the challenge of rediscovering defensive prowess following significant leg injuries.

