NBA Insider Reveals if Kristaps Porzingis Can Play in Game 4 of NBA Finals; All You Need to Know

Boston Celtics are just a game away from their 18th NBA title and first title since 2008. One of the most impressive facts regarding this Celtics season is that they have missed Kristaps Porzingis, one of their star players during the regular season, as well as the majority of the playoffs.

Will Kristaps Porzingis play in game 4 of the NBA finals?

According to Shams Charania, Kristaps Porzingis might end up playing game 4 of the NBA finals. Charania explained that Porzingis is moving and taking part in workouts even though he has swelling in his rare tendon, which made him miss game 3 of the finals.

Why did Porzingis miss game 3 of the NBA finals?

Due to a rare tendon injury sustained in game 2 of the NBA finals, Kristaps Porzingis didn’t take any part in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. About two hours before tipoff in game 3, the Boston Celtics announced that Porzingis would not be playing against the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis’s performance in the NBA finals

Before making his NBA Finals debut, the 28-year-old Porzingis had missed ten straight playoff games due to a right calf strain. He then assisted the Celtics in taking a 2-0 series lead over his former team. With 11 points and two blocks in the opening quarter of the Celtics' first-round victory, he gave them a head start. He finished with 12 points in the game before he was injured.

After knocking knees with Dallas center Dereck Lively II on Sunday night, Porzingis said he felt something, but he continued to play. He only played for roughly three and a half minutes in the fourth quarter before leaving the game in the last minute of the third.

