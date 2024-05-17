NBA Insider Reveals if Lakers Would Trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant

A player like Kevin Durant would undoubtedly help the Los Angeles Lakers achieve their goals this summer as they search for any method to improve their roster. But the Lakers aren't that interested in Durant, and they wouldn't part with Anthony Davis for the Suns superstar, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst said, "The only functional trade that works, because the Suns are locked in, is Anthony Davis... but the Lakers say no. Conversation over."

Durant’s Disappointing Campaign with Suns

One of the most valuable players in the NBA has always been Kevin Durant, the two-time champion, four-time scoring leader, former MVP, and fourteen-time All-Star. Durant, who just finished a season in which he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 52.3% shooting.

Durant has been itching for a Championship ever since he left the Golden State Warriors but unfortunately for him, it hasn't worked out for him. In his first season with the Suns, there has been nothing but disappointment, and this season's first-round loss was a step back from where they were a year ago. Given his limited future and the lack of a clear solution, some have started to doubt Durant's commitment to the team, and the Lakers have already been linked to him on several occasions.

Lakers Consider Anthony Davis As Their Future

Most Lakers fans are aware of Anthony Davis' lengthy history of injuries, which has ruined numerous seasons during the LeBron James era. However, the 31-year-old Davis just had one of his best seasons to date. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 55.6% shooting through 76 games. He nearly single-handedly carried the Lakers' interior defense and was among the top five candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.

Although supporters frequently criticize Davis for his sporadically erratic play, he proved to be a game-changer in the 2020 NBA Finals and is one of the few players LeBron James regularly relies on to help him win games in the closing minutes of games.

