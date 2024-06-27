NBA Insider Reveals if Trae Young Will Fetch Massive Trade Package Like Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert

As the NBA continues to evolve, player benefits and potential trade packages are constantly reviewed and re-evaluated. NBA analyst Bobby Marks reported that Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will not have the same market value as other players like Mikal Bridges or Rudy Gobert.

Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, who was transferred to the Phoenix Suns, which was considered as the best deal. And Rudy Gobert was transferred from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves with great success and showcased a great performance with his defensive and rebounding abilities.

Trae Young’s market value

Despite Trae Young's status as an offensive powerhouse and his role as the face of the Hawks, Marks suggests that Young might not command a trade package as substantial as those received for Bridges or Gobert.



Young's poor performance on the defensive end could hurt his role, which could lower his market value compared to more accomplished players like Bridges. Additionally, Dejounte Murray came to Atlanta to create power and could be considered more effective, with his two-tone offense and work on the field making him more attractive than other kids.

Marks emphasized that, at this point, Dejounte Murray is more valuable than Trae Young. Murray is a very appealing athlete because of his offensive prowess and strong defensive qualities. Many organizations view his versatility and well-rounded game to be extremely significant assets.

Contextualizing the comparison

It’s important to know that the team’s business and needs are affected by these views. While his package may not be as good as Bridges or Gobert, Trae Young’s skills and impact are still evident. Young is a game-changer who can take teams to the top with his offensive ability.

The Atlanta Hawks' roster management and strategic planning hinges on the trade value of their stars. The organization can develop Young by focusing on his potential and fixing his defensive weaknesses, or take advantage of Murray's vision for greater potential.

The NBA business is a complex and changing environment and the value of a player; it is affected by performance, team needs and market conditions. While he can't match Mikal Bridges or Rudy Gobert, his contribution to the Hawks and his potential impact on any team should not be underestimated. As the league grows, so does the understanding and interest of its stars, making it a constant source of entertainment for the game.

