NBA Insider Reveals JJ Redick or Tyronn Lue Could Replace Darvin Ham As New Lakers Head Coach

Darvin Ham’s days are numbered with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the iconic franchise is looking at replacements vigorously after getting knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Though it's not official yet, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ham's departure, and some names like JJ Redick and Ty Lue have already been mentioned as potential candidates to fill the Lakers' open position.

It’s been a very frustrating season for the Lakers, who never reached the heights of the last season, where they reached the Conference finals under Darvin Ham before being swept by the eventual winners, the Denver Nuggets.

What Did Dave McMenamin Have to Say?

As per ESPN's Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin, Tyronn Lue and JJ Redick are regarded as "real candidates."

On the Dan Patrick show, McMenamin said, "JJ [Redick] certainly is a real candidate if they do open up this coaching search. There's, I'd say, half a dozen folks out there, including possibly the guy who just lost last night against the Mavericks, Tyronn Lue... that there will be a process there that there are several viable candidates that will get an interview." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

There's still no guarantee that Ham won't be brought back for the 2024–25 season, as McMenamin pointed out that he hasn't yet had a meeting with the Los Angeles front office regarding his future.

Advertisement

Redick Rated Highly by James

LeBron James and JJ Redick recently launched a podcast called Mind the Game, in which they together break down the rules and regulations of basketball. James obviously thinks highly of him, so it makes sense that Redick—who has reportedly interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets' opening—would be a viable Lakers candidate if one were to become available.

Whoever the Lakers choose, it’s a big few months of rebuilding for them before the next season starts, as they won’t want another season without an NBA title.

ALSO READ: 'Darvin Ham is Gone': LeBron James Outburst Over Challenge Leads To NBA Fans Trolling Lakers Coach in Game 4 Against Nuggets