NBA Insider Reveals JJ Redick's Plans For LeBron James and Anthony Davis Ahead of Lakers Coaching Job

JJ Redick had a remarkable basketball journey, from an NBA player to a reputed basketball podcaster, a media personality at ESPN, then announcer for NBA finals and now, the head coach of one of the most prestigious and pressure-laden jobs in professional basketball — The head coach of Los Angeles Lakers.

The news of Redick joining the Los Angeles Lakers was initially reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha. As news broke out, Lakers fans are now eager to see how Redick would steer the team.

Inside JJ Redick's Tactics for LeBron James and Anthony Davis

JJ Redick is known for his insightful basketball analysis and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka believed that Redick can connect with the players to bring the best out of them. As per the reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha, Redick particularly explained his strategic vision for LeBron James and Anthony Davis during meetings with Lakers management, and it was a key moment in the negotiations.

According to reports, Redick's plan revolves around maximizing Anthony Davis's role in the rotations, especially in crucial moments of the game. Meanwhile, Redick wishes to reduce the burden on LeBron James by using him more off the ball.

"Redick described a system molded around this roster, focusing on elevating Anthony Davis’ involvement, particularly late in games, and alleviating the constant ballhandling duties on James by utilizing him more off the ball," stated the report by Charania, Amick, and Buha.

Keeping LeBron fresh for playoffs is the key

Reddick's strategy also focuses on ensuring that LeBron, who will be 40 in December, remains energized throughout the regular season. Maintaining LeBron's freshness will be crucial when it comes to the playoffs, considering his age and the physical challenges of an NBA season.

However, ensuring James stays fresh will pose a significant challenge for JJ Redick as previous Lakers coach Darvin Ham also attempted to reduce LeBron’s minutes, but he faced difficulties. Last season, the Lakers without LeBron on the floor weren't playing winning basketball as the team heavily relied on James’ ball-handling and scoring.

JJ Redick’s ability to implement this plan hinges on his relationship with LeBron James. With no prior high-level coaching experience, Redick could find it challenging to enforce his strategy if it contradicts James' preferences. This dynamic will be crucial to watch as Redick adjusts to his role in one of the most scrutinized coaching positions in the NBA.

Who could be JJ Redick’s assistant coaches

With JJ Redick recently named as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, the search for experienced assistant coaches to support him has begun. Given Redick's lack of coaching experience, the Lakers' management is keen on surrounding him with seasoned professionals. Here are some strong candidates:

Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, and is a potential candidate for an assistant coaching position. Rondo, who is known for his tremendous basketball IQ, had two stints playing with LeBron James in Los Angeles. His potential coaching future was discussed on the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron and Redick.

James Borrego

James Borrego has extensive coaching experience. As an assistant coach, he worked with Redick during the 2012-13 NBA season. Borrego was a serious candidate to become Lakers head coach this off season and has supporters within the organization.

Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley is an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks and played a crucial role during their 2024 NBA Finals appearance. A former NBA player, Dudley was part of the Lakers' 2020 championship team and developed strong relationships with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He also has a brief history as a teammate of Redick on the Clippers in the 2013-14 season.

All of these candidates offer a blend of championship experience, strong player relationships, and coaching expertise, making them ideal choices to support JJ Redick as he transitions into his new role as head coach of the Lakers.

