NBA Insider Reveals Klay Thompson and Dallas Mavericks Have 'Strong Mutual Interest’

In his latest report, NBA Insider Marc Stein discusses the possibility of Klay Thompson partnering with the Dallas Mavericks. This is a significant revelation since it is the second time in less than half a day that Stein has hinted at such a potential partnership between Thompson and Dallas. He said there is a 'strong mutual interest between [Klay] Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.'

At 34 years old, Thompson is a free agent with no restrictions. He recently finished a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in each of his games. He made 43.2% of his shots and 38.7% of his three-pointers from nine attempts per game. As a seasoned player, Thompson boasts a career three-point shooting average of 41.3%.

Klay Thompson's potential move to Mavericks amidst contract negotiation turmoil

Recent reports circulating widely reveal a potential upheaval in the contract negotiations between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, the team he's represented for 13 years. Writer Stein's article critically points out that the team is not even close to reaching an agreement with him. The Mavericks' interest in Thompson is well known, and without a resolution with the Warriors, they are poised to become the favorites to acquire him.

Alongside two All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie, Thompson's addition to the Mavericks could be an impressive play. Stein's report, backed by multiple sources, positions Dallas as the most likely team to claim the Warrior's seasoned player.

With a potential Paul George blockbuster trade prioritized by the Warriors, Thompson is also gaining much-needed attention from the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets as well as the Dallas Mavericks.

However, how Dallas plans on recruiting Thompson remains unclarified, considering their cap constraints. Following the transfer of Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons, they only have a $12.9 million non-tax mid-level exception to offer to any incoming free agents. Furthermore, headlines have been speculating that the MLE will be used for the new contract of Derrick Jones Jr., whose re-signing has been termed as the topmost priority by General Manager Nico Harrison.

Klay Thompson to Mavericks sign-and-trade potential

Jones Jr. recently shifted agencies, signing with Klutch Sports, which could indicate an intention to seek a higher offer than what the Mavericks might be able to provide. Despite this, Dallas may still be considering ways to bring on Thompson and keep Jones Jr. At this point though, Stein warns that the feasibility of such a move remains uncertain. The only feasible way for the Mavericks to make this happen would be through a sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors.

While Thompson, at 34, is undeniably past his prime in an illustrious career, he still has a substantial amount of energy to offer on the court. The prospect of Thompson on the receiving end of three-point passes from Luka Doncic is an enticing one. It's yet to be confirmed just how plausible this scenario is and how it might factor into the Mavericks' off-season strategies. Regardless, it's a development that's worth monitoring closely.

