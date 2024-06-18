NBA Insider Reveals Klay Thompson ‘Open to All External Options,’ Seeking a 3-Year Deal in Free Agency

Klay Thompson is a free agent without restrictions this offseason, during which he is reportedly pursuing another lucrative contract, despite his inconsistent performance in recent seasons. He posted his lowest scoring average since his sophomore year in the NBA. Furthermore, he failed to score a point and posted a -12 plus/minus in the Warriors' decisive Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Recently, Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' five-time All-Star, unfollowed the team's official Instagram account and removed most of his Warriors-related content from his own Instagram profile. This action coincides with Thompson's upcoming free agency this summer.

Klay Thompson's contract talks with Warriors stall, considers free agency

According to reports, there's been little progress in the contract talks between Thompson and Golden State Warriors since the 2023-24 NBA season wrapped. At 34, the five-time NBA All-Star doesn't restrict himself to playing for the Warriors; he's open to offers from other teams, reported Shams Charania on FanDuel TV's "Run it Back."

"We've been discussing this for months," Charania remarked. "For the first time in his career, as I understand it, Klay Thompson is open to external options in the upcoming free agency. He plans to gauge the market.

"The Warriors have made it known that they want him back and even presented a contract extension before the season kick-off. They'll attempt to negotiate a deal, but Thompson will be out there in the market seeking offers from other teams. Would Orlando make a move? Which team might make a significant offer for Klay Thompson? That's the big question. However, the Warriors intend to remain in contact and watch where he eventually lands."

Charania's most recent report on Thompson, based on information from league insiders, underscores the ongoing "mutual interest" between Thompson and the Magic.

Klay Thompson joins team Bahamas Camp amid free agency plans

to NBA Insider Shams Charania's report for The Athletic, Klay Thompson is preparing to partake in Team Bahamas' training camp in Houston this week. It appears that Thompson, rather than participating in the Olympic qualifier, plans to dedicate the summer to making free agency decisions.

"Klay Thompson is joining Team Bahamas' training camp in Houston this week, as I and @anthonyVslater learned from our sources. Although we don't expect him to play in the Olympic qualifier, we anticipate him testing his free agency in the ensuing weeks," Charania updated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Previously an Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, Thompson has shown interest in representing his father's birthplace, the Bahamas, in October 2023. However, gaining an official release from USA Basketball and a sanction from FIBA, which would allow him to compete in the Olympic qualifiers and subsequent events for Team Bahamas, seems unlikely.

This choice appears to offer Thompson a respite from the incessant scrutiny surrounding his imminent free agency and contract circumstances prior to making a substantial decision this summer. Before deciding on his NBA future, he'll be present at Team Bahamas' training camp in Houston.