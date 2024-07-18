NBA Insider Reveals LA Lakers' Players Have Negative Trade Value; DETAILS Inside

An awful update on the negative perceptions of the Los Angeles Lakers' various trade chips in the NBA has been provided by a well-known insider. The Lakers organization is optimistic that JJ Redick, who took over for former head coach Darvin Ham, will have a significant impact on the team's performance in the upcoming campaign.

They essentially had the same roster from the team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals two years prior in 2023–2024. Because of this, there was a lot of misunderstanding regarding their postseason performance this year.

With Redick leading the way, the team has high expectations for the upcoming season. Finding methods to strengthen the group that surrounds stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis is still the aim for this summer. Moreover, the group has been connected to significant deals involving impact players.

What did Jovan Buha say?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any trades this summer, in contrast to other NBA teams that have made some significant moves. A worrying explanation for the team's lack of activity this offseason was disclosed by The Athletic Lakers insider Jovan Buha on a Tuesday edition of the mailbag series on his YouTube page.

Buha said, “D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, they have somewhere between neutral to negative trade value across the league. Certain teams have interest in maybe one of those guys, but there are very few if any teams that have interest in multiple of those guys, and that’s ultimately been why the Lakers have been not able to find a deal.

He added, “Then you have these [first-round] draft picks that have a lot of value, but everyone’s going to want at least one if not both, and then you also don’t have the roster flexibility to take on more contracts because you have a full roster. The Lakers are in a tricky position.”

The Lakers are looking to sign a superstar

The Lakers might make a smaller move this summer, but a blockbuster deal for multi-time All-Stars like Zach LaVine and Trae Young looks very unlikely now. The Lakers wanted to sign DeMar DeRozan as well, but the latter went to the Sacramento Kings in a trade and left a bad taste in the mouths of Lakers fans. The franchise will be hoping that its roster will perform better with the addition of youngsters in the 2024 NBA draft.

