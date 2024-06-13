NBA Insider Reveals LA Lakers Set to Interview JJ Redick After Dan Hurley's Rejection

This weekend, JJ Redick will have a formal interview for the Los Angeles Lakers coaching position. If he does well, the team will likely consider him first, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

At the Chicago draft combine last month, Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka had a more than ninety-minute meeting with ESPN NBA analyst and 15-year player Redick. According to sources, a trip to Los Angeles will now delve much further into the details of the work, with Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss participating in the meetings.

Hurley rejected Lakers

Redick and Pelinka have spoken over the phone in recent days, and according to sources, Redick accepts and understands Pelinka's persistent pursuit of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, which at first put a stop to Redick's own candidacy. Hurley rejected a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Lakers on Monday, according to sources.

LA Lakers want a coach to focus on developing young talent

Redick will have the opportunity to present his case to Pelinka, Buss, and other senior decision-makers in Los Angeles during an all-day meeting, according to sources, as New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego's candidacy gains momentum in Cleveland.

According to sources, Pelinka still desires a teaching coach and staff that will put an emphasis on the growth of young players like Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura and who can come up with innovative ways to feature Anthony Davis on both ends of the court. This is like what he did with Hurley.

LeBron James, a star player for the Lakers, and Redick co-host a basketball podcast. The two have a close friendship. Currently covering the NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, Redick is the lead analyst for ESPN's game coverage.

