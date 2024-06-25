NBA Insider Reveals LA Lakers Will Offer LeBron James USD160 Million Contract

One of the Los Angeles Lakers' significant problems going into the offseason has been resolved with the official hiring of JJ Redick as the team's new head coach. However, the focus now is on the team's roster, particularly on LeBron James' future. An NBA insider posted about LeBron James's whole predicament.

James needs to make a choice soon. By June 29th, he must decide whether to accept or reject a player option. James would earn $51.4 million this season and become an unrestricted free agent the following offseason if he accepts. James will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, shortly after his son Bronny James learns his fate in the NBA Draft if he declines, as is expected of him.

LeBron still has the freedom to choose, but it appears the Lakers are committed to keeping him in the fold. The Lakers intend to make LeBron the most expensive offer they can, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

ALSO READ: 'You'll Never Beat LeBron James': Moriah Mills Mocks Zion Williamson After Pelicans Lose To LA Lakers

What did McMenamin write?

McMenamin wrote, “James has until June 29 to opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers or become an unrestricted free agent. L.A. is committed to re-signing James and would offer the maximum three-year deal for which James is eligible to take him through his 24th season in the league, sources told ESPN.”

Advertisement

What’s the contract situation for James?

Because of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement's over-38 rule, James's max contract could only last for three years. If James were to opt out and sign with the Lakers again, he would receive a salary that is equal to either 35% of the NBA salary cap or 5% more than what he made the previous season ($47.6 million).

If James re-signed with Los Angeles, he would receive a raise on his 2023–24 salary and sign a contract worth roughly $162 million over three years, given that the salary cap is expected to be around $141 million.

ALSO READ: Top NBA Free Agents 2024 ft LeBron James and Paul George