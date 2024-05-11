NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Plan to Trade for Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen With ‘Tradable’ 1st Round Picks

LA Lakers are desperate to make things right for the next season after being thrashed by the Nuggets in the second consecutive season in the playoffs. The iconic franchise is linked to multiple incomings and outgoings in the next few months. A plethora of players have been linked with them, and the latest on the list are the duo from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

The Lakers have already fired Darvin Ham, the head coach who spent two years with the franchise. The next step is to rely on their draft picks to upgrade their roster. After the humiliation faced at the hands of Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets, the evident need for a third star was realized.

Are the Lakers Interested in Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen?

Buha is knowledgeable about the Lakers' internal discussions because he covers the team for The Athletic. He believes that draft night will be very important for the 17-time champions.

He acknowledged that the Lakers will be active and aggressive with multiple draft picks up for grabs. In the upcoming draft, the Lakers have the 17th and 55th picks, a combination that could be used to pursue a significant trade. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Buha said the Lakers have two options: they can use their draft picks to add a reliable role player or select a third star to join James and Anthony Davis. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers and Trae Young of Atlanta are two players in the running.

Advertisement

He added, “Whether that is a significant move like a trade for Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell or a smaller move bringing in a 3-and-D wing or another big man remains to be seen. The Lakers are going to explore their options on draft night.”

The Lakers Are Linked With Other Candidates as Well

Several candidates have emerged in the short time since the Lakers’ elimination. At first, Chicago Bulls’ savvy scorer Zach Lavine had been heavily linked to return to his hometown. Trae Young is also being looked at by the Lakers, but they will have to make more significant moves to make the trade happen than Zach Lavine.

ALSO READ: 'Darvin Ham is Gone': LeBron James Outburst Over Challenge Leads To NBA Fans Trolling Lakers Coach in Game 4 Against Nuggets