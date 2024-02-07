NBA Insider Reveals Lakers’ Stance on Superstar LeBron James and His Possible Move Away From LA: Report

The Athletic's Sam Amick has reported on the future of LeBron James, the superstar Los Angeles Lakers, who is soon to be a free agent.

James recently disclosed to reporters that he hasn't decided whether to take up his option to stay with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season.

This piece of news concerning his contract is the most influential factor in the power dynamics at hand.

Insiders reveal that the Lakers are fervently hoping that James will choose to retire while wearing their jersey, signifying his control over his future until his contract situation resolves.

Lakers' key decision-makers are not in denial about this fact.

Currently, James and the Lakers have a record of 27-25, ranking them ninth in the Western Conference. This season has proven to be challenging for a team with high hopes after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year.

However, the Lakers have been showing promise recently with three consecutive wins, including a notable victory over the NBA front-runners, the Boston Celtics.

On last Sunday's SportsCenter, Brian Windhorst from ESPN passed a comment, saying, "We're leaning towards an '8' on the 'LeBron's subtle way of imposing trade deadline pressure' scale."

Advertisement

James made his presence felt in New York recently, showing support for the Lakers in their 113-105 victory against the Knicks. Notably, he chose to wear a Knicks towel at the game.

Windhorst analyzed the Hoop Collective (at the 4:00 point) stating, "He knowingly donned the New York Knicks towel. His motive? To employ the Knicks in his strategy to exert pressure on the Lakers."

In responding to a query about his thoughts of joining the Knicks, James admitted, "In my career, I've contemplated that thought."

In the next two days, any changes the Lakers choose to make may aim to please James, particularly as the trade deadline approaches.

Regardless of this, how this season concludes may potentially influence James' decision about staying on with the Lakers once the 2023-24 series concludes.

ALSO READ: Lakers Black Mamba Jersey: Who Came Up With the Design and How Have They Performed in Kobe Bryant-Inspired Uniform?

LeBron James' Pretense Regarding LA's Deadline Trade

With the NBA trade deadline just two days away, the LA Lakers have sufficient flexible contracts to facilitate a potential deal.

Nonetheless, whether this could outperform strong teams like the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers remains in question.

LeBron James, the All-Star forward for the Lakers, purportedly expresses satisfaction with his current teammates, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

James dismissed questions about his team possibly making deals, reiterating his fondness for his locker room comrades. He stated, “It’s not a matter for me. I cherish those we have in the locker room."

He added, "That's my sole concern… We will gear up and prepare ourselves each night regardless of the circumstances. Regardless of who's on this team."

However, it's doubtful how much of that is true, as James has been known to post suggestive tweets and deliver his typical subtly coercive midseason press conference quotations in recent times.

Historically, James hasn't hesitated to put pressure on his team's management, and it's plausible he's not happy with the Lakers' current position.

Despite a slight drop in his performance this year, the 39-year-old continues to be an exceptional player.

ALSO READ: Who is Klay Thompson's girlfriend? Klay’s Dating History Over the Years