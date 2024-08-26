NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Tried to ‘Really Overpay Klay Thompson Pretty Badly’ to Lure Him

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA offseason as they pursued marquee free agents in hopes of strengthening their roster. Among the notable targets was Klay Thompson, an accomplished guard who has made his mark on the league with his sharpshooting and defensive prowess.

However, despite their efforts to lure Thompson to the Lakers, it seems the deal just wasn't meant to be.

Insider Andy Kamenetzky shed light on the Lakers' pursuit of Thompson on the Locked On Lakers podcast, revealing that the team was willing to go to great lengths to secure the services of the veteran guard. "I know the Lakers attempted to really overpay Klay Thompson pretty badly, it just didn't work out," Kamenetzky disclosed.

Reports from The Athletic's Sam Amick suggested that the Lakers were prepared to offer Thompson a lucrative four-year, $80 million deal, significantly higher than what other teams were willing to offer. This substantial offer aimed to entice Thompson to join the Lakers' ranks and bolster their lineup for the upcoming season.

[Timestamp : 29:11]

Despite the Lakers' aggressive pursuit, Thompson ultimately decided to take his talents elsewhere, landing with the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal worth three years and $50 million. The move came as a surprise to many, especially considering the Lakers' willingness to meet Thompson's contract demands and provide a competitive environment for the seasoned player.

Advertisement

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided insight into Thompson's decision, highlighting the Mavericks' potential for championship contention and favorable state tax advantages as key factors in his choice. The allure of chasing his fifth championship ring and a change of scenery seemingly outweighed the Lakers' pitch, leading Thompson to opt for a new chapter with the Mavericks.

The Lakers' missed opportunity with Thompson marked a series of setbacks in their free agency pursuits, with subsequent efforts to secure DeMar DeRozan also falling short due to financial constraints. As the team navigates the challenges of building a competitive roster, the spotlight now shifts to potential trade options to bolster their lineup before the upcoming season.

Amidst the offseason disappointments, names like Jerami Grant have emerged as potential targets for the Lakers, offering a glimmer of hope for roster upgrades in the days ahead. As the team regroups and recalibrates its strategy, the quest for championship contention remains a focal point for the storied franchise as they aim to bounce back from the offseason setbacks.

Advertisement

Alao Read: Brian Windhorst Reveals Why Klay Thompson Chose Mavericks Over Lakers: ‘They Are Not Comparable to the Mavs’