NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James Is Unlikely to Leave Lakers to Join Bronny on Another Team

This year's NBA Scouting Combine, Bronny James has sparked substantial conversation as one of the most intriguing prospects. Having declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, the young guard's future team is uncertain, making him a recurring subject in the NBA realm.

Shams Charania, an NBA insider, presented an insight into Bronny's possible career path. He discussed that LeBron James would refuse to join a team that isn't the Lakers, even if it drafted his son.

Charania conveyed, "In the upcoming weeks, it wouldn't shock me if a team contacts Rich Paul, someone close to Bronny James, or even LeBron James himself and asks, 'If we draft your son, would you consider joining our team?' But the response, at least for now, is a resounding 'no.'"

Simultaneously, the Lakers have expressed an interest in drafting Bronny, considering the 19-year-old guard a good fit for their team. The passing of coach Darvin Ham at the season’s end just adds to their anticipation.

Several replacements have circulated the rumor mill, including JJ Redick, James Borrego, and Sam Cassell among them.

After a three-year drought without a championship, the Lakers are determined to get back on top, with their topmost priority being landing the right coach.

Bronny James Reflects on Meeting Steph Curry Amid NBA Draft Preparations

During the preparation for the NBA Draft, Bronny James has taken advantage of various opportunities both on and off the court. During a chat with Bleacher Report, James revealed his starstruck experience when he met prominent point guard, Steph Curry at a Lakers VS Warriors match.

James has witnessed multiple showdowns between Curry and his father, LeBron James, some of the NBA's finest legends.

Speculations are on the rise about Bronny James's landing spot in the draft and how it will affect his father's prospective free agency.

Several reports have suggested that LeBron James would not abandon the Lakers merely to join his son's team.

