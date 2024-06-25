NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James Offered USD 160 Million Max Contract by Lakers Amid Free Agency Rumors

After joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and staying with them for six years, LeBron James now has the option to choose what is best for him. This is considerable since his contract with the Lakers is expiring next season.

However, according to the latest development, his current team is poised to re-sign the 39-year-old player for reportedly a whopping amount of USD 160 million for an additional three years if he chooses to opt-out now. Let’s uncover the entire story!

LeBron James is offered a USD 160 million max contract by the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their hardest to retain the best player of their team and have even offered James a lucrative deal, which is far more than his last deal of reportedly $97.1 million for two years. The franchise is even now ready to grant him his desired "any contract structure" in a new deal.

While this sounds quite profitable, James also has another option to consider. This includes playing the 2024-2025 season for $51.4 million and then signing an extension contract for a whopping $162 million for the next three years.

On the contrary, if James opts out instead of extending his player option, he might lose $2.3 million in total. This move may, however, allow him to become an unrestricted free agent and even become eligible to add a no-trade clause to his next contract. But as a free agent, which team might he consider joining?

Advertisement

Also Read: LeBron James Drops Crazy Reaction Over Bryce James’ Viral Poster Dunk on Instagram

LeBron James was linked with the Philadelphia 76ers

If James chooses to become a free agent, he may consider joining a strong franchise for the next season. One of the teams that has already set their eyes on the American professional basketball player for quite a while is the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team even has the salary cap flexibility to sign him on a max contract. Not only that, it was also previously thought that James met with the Sixers' head coach , but this turned out to be just a rumor.

Nevertheless, with the deadline for the decision approaching soon, it would be intriguing to learn what decision the 4-time NBA Champion makes for his future games.

Also Read: Rich Paul Reveals LeBron James Is Calling Off Plans To Play With Son Bronny Next Season