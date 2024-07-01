NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James Would Take a Pay Cut for THIS Player to Join Laker

The Lakers continuously make moves to enhance their roster, and LeBron James is also doing his part to contribute. He shows his commitment through his readiness to take a remarkable salary slash. Such a move would allow the Lakers to add another significant player via the mid-level exception. Sources say LeBron has shared a list with the team consisting of James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Jonasanciunas.

Moreover, the list also includes the name of DeMar DeRozan, which indicates that he is another player LeBron wishes to see join the Lakers via free agency.

Lakers focus on DeRozan as interest in Thompson grows

Lakers are honing in on DeRozan with growing interest in Thompson. As Harden and Valanciunas have signed with other teams, Thompson, reportedly showing mutual interest, remains available. The Lakers secured a meeting with him at the start of free agency.

Brian Windhorst from ESPN states that DeRozan is also on the list of players for whom James would willingly reduce his salary to partner with DeRozan. Speaking on the Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst suggested there may be more than three players on this list.

Earlier, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James would reduce his pay for the Lakers to acquire Harden, Thompson or Valanciunas. However, Harden has now joined the Los Angeles Clippers and Valanciunas, the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, Thompson’s value is anticipated to be above the mid-level exception of $12.9 million.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: James Harden Signs 2-Year USD 70 Mn Deal With Clippers as Lakers Fail to Land Yet Another Star on LeBron James' Radar

Financial Strategies and Trade Scenarios in Pursuit of DeRozan by the Lakers

For the Lakers to utilize their full non-taxpayer mid-level, James needs to agree to a pay cut exceeding $20 million.

If the Lakers have a suitable veteran willing to accept the $12.9 million midlevel, it will likely propel them to the trade to further cut their payroll. Gabe Vincent, who sat out most of last season after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers the previous summer, becomes an ideal candidate for a trade. For a deal involving Vincent's contract to go through, the Lakers will likely need to include picks.

While trading D'Angelo Russell also looms as an option, his efficient role last season and his reasonable $19 million salary make this a less likely scenario. It's difficult to envision the Lakers letting go of a critical starter unless they secure a star of DeRozan's stature in return.

Advertisement

After spending the last three seasons with the Bulls, DeRozan is anticipated to review his options as Chicago appears to embark on a period of rebuilding. The likely future Hall of Famer almost joined the Lakers during the 2021 offseason, but the plans fell through when the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook.

ALSO READ: Klay Thompson Is ‘Very Intrigued’ by THIS Team After Warriors Departure; Reveals NBA Insider