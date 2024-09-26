NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Have a Strict Development Plan for Bronny James

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, carries significant expectations as he enters his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he's not expected to match his father's legendary career, his lineage and a tough freshman year at USC, where he averaged just 4.8 points per game, have intensified the pressure. Analysts predict he will spend considerable time in the G League to refine his skills, particularly on defense and offensive playmaking. As he works to define his role in the NBA, patience will be essential.

During a guest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania shared the latest insights on LeBron and Bronny James. Although the pre-season is still weeks away, LeBron and Bronny have already been training extensively together, and the Lakers have developed a comprehensive plan to ease Bronny into his professional role.

“They’re trying to figure out exactly how it will look, and it’s expected to happen early in the season,” Shams said. “What I do know is LeBron and Bronny have completed multiple workouts together individually, in small groups, and in full scrimmages. They’ve been on the court together a lot, practicing and playing."

“As training camp progresses and the Lakers finalize their approach for Bronny’s season, it will mark a historic moment when he steps on the court early on. It will be the first time this has happened in the NBA. The Lakers want to see how training camp plays out before determining his role. Realistically, second-round picks often spend time in the G League, and this will be part of Bronny’s full development plan.”

The Lakers held two draft picks this summer, selecting former Tennessee star Dalton Knecht with one. With their second pick at 55 overall, they chose Bronny James. Coming from USC, James averaged 4.8 points per game in college, showing flashes of his shooting, ball-handling, and playmaking abilities for the Trojans.

Bronny signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract, securing his place on the Lakers until 2028. He and his father, LeBron, are poised to make history as the first father-son duo in NBA history. However, it may take some time before Bronny becomes a regular part of the Lakers' rotation.

As second-round picks often spend time in the G-League, Bronny will likely play there to refine his skills before making his NBA debut. He is expected to start with the South Bay Lakers until coach JJ Redick deems him ready for significant minutes with the main squad.

Bronny still has areas to improve, and given his size and lack of NBA experience, the best way for him to grow is by getting valuable court time. This will allow him to learn from his mistakes and develop a playstyle that aligns with the Lakers' needs.

Meanwhile, LeBron is already training with Bronny in the gym, where they work out together with full dedication. LeBron has even started trash-talking him, just as he would any other NBA teammate.

Bronny has worked hard to reach this point, and he’s determined not to waste the opportunity. The Lakers must remain committed to a developmental plan that will steadily build his game and set him on the path to success.

