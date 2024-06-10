NBA Insider Reveals New Candidate for LA Lakers Head Coach Position; All You Need to Know

As the basketball community and the Los Angeles Lakers eagerly await UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley's announcement, NBA insider Marc Stein describes former Villanova head coach Jay Wright as a possible "stealth candidate" for the Lakers head coaching position. Wright is a two-time National Championship winner.

Stein said, “I had been warned early on by one well-placed insider, for what it's worth, to stay ready in case former Villanova coach Jay Wright emerged as a stealth candidate.”

What’s the scenario involving Wright?

Now, it must be said that the phrasing is a little ambiguous. As of right now, there are no credible reports suggesting that conversations between Lakers management and Jay Wright have taken place.

As a result, Dan Hurley and JJ Redick, a fifteen-year NBA veteran, continue to appear to be in a two-way race for the position, with Hurley being the clear favorite to win. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Hurley was 50/50 as of Sunday night. Nonetheless, Wright might enter the picture if Hurley declines the Lakers' rumored $100 million offer.

Can Jay Wright be lured out of retirement?

It's no surprise that whenever the LA Lakers are looking for a new coach, almost every renowned coach out there is considered as a potential candidate. Some of them might even seriously consider the idea. Just like when the Lakers pursued Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski two decades ago, after parting ways with Phil Jackson.

After winning two straight National Titles, Dan Hurley finds himself in a similar situation now. However, if he were to decline a contract offer from the Lakers and return to UConn, it is conceivable that someone like Jay Wright might be persuaded to come out of retirement if the financial terms were right.

