NBA Insider Reveals Pascal Siakam to Sign USD 189.5 Million Contract With Indiana Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement on a four-year contract with a maximum value of $189.5 million. They made it to the Eastern Conference finals thanks in large part to Siakam, who was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in January.

What’s the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement?

A player who will either become a free agent or be eligible for a contract extension in July may negotiate with the team he played for during the season on the day after the NBA Finals, per the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement. Contracts cannot be signed until the moratorium expires on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, and players are not permitted to negotiate with other teams until it starts on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

In simple words, Siakam can conclude his free agency before its official start. Twelve days before he can discuss possible deals with other parties, he can now consent to a new contract with the Pacers.

Siakam is happy with Indiana Pacers

Siakam's free agency, though, was kind of over months ago. He discussed his future in Los Angeles with team president Masai Ujiri near the end of his tenure in Toronto. The entire league was aware that Siakam would be free to sign an offseason contract worth up to $42.3 million, that the Raptors would not feel comfortable carrying that much money on their payroll, and that any team attempting to acquire him would have to be prepared to do the same.

Siakam was happy with where he landed and was expected to re-sign, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, but he never wanted to leave the team that had drafted him.

Siakam had a good season for the Pacers

In 41 regular-season games for the Pacers, Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.8 minutes, with a 60.2% true shooting percentage and a 25.2% usage rate. Siakam said he is incredibly appreciative and delighted to have found a place where he can feel completely supported, needed, and important. "That's really all a player could hope for."

During his end-of-season press conference, Siakam, who was a member of two All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams while playing for Toronto, gushed about his first few months in Indiana.

